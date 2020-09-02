Sept 2 (Reuters) - Some statistics for Sunday's Italian

Formula One Grand Prix at Monza, the eighth race of the 2020

season:



Lap distance: 5.793km. Total distance: 306.720km (53 laps)

2019 pole position: Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Ferrari, one

minute 19.307 seconds.

2019 race winner: Leclerc

Race lap record: Rubens Barrichello (Brazil), Ferrari. One

minute 21.046 seconds, 2004.

Start time: 1310 GMT (1510 local)



ITALY

Hamilton has won at Monza five times, a record he shares

with former Ferrari great Michael Schumacher. The Briton has

started on pole six times at Monza, including four of the past

six.

The Italian and British Grands Prix are the only ones to

have been on the calendar in every year since the world

championship started in 1950.

The Italian race has been staged at Monza every year except

1980 when it was at Imola.

Kimi Raikkonen's 2018 pole lap of one minute 19.199 seconds

was at an average speed of 263.587 kph, the fastest in Formula

One history.

The race has been won from pole position 11 times in the

last 15 years.

Ferrari have won 19 times at Monza since the championship

started, more than anyone else.



RACE WINS

Hamilton has 89 victories from 257 starts and is two short

of Schumacher's record 91. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is the

next closest active driver on 53.

Hamilton has won five of seven races so far in 2020,

Mercedes six of them.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams

114, Mercedes 108 and Red Bull 63. Former champions McLaren and

Williams have not won since 2012.



POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 93 career poles.

Mercedes have started every race on pole this season.



PODIUM

Hamilton has a record 157 career podiums.

Verstappen now has a career best six podiums in a row.



POINTS

Hamilton has a record 40 successive points finishes. He is

now one short of Nick Heidfeld's outright record for classified

finishes.

The Briton leads Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 47 points.

Hamilton has scored 157 points so far, one less than Red Bull's

tally as a team.

All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored points this

season.



MILESTONE

Daniel Ricciardo's fastest lap at Spa in Belgium last Sunday

was Renault's first since 2010 (Robert Kubica, Canada).



