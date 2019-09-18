Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Singapore Grand Prix

-

Lap distance: 5.063 km. Total distance: 308.706 km (61 laps)

2018 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes, one minute 36.015 seconds

2018 winner: Hamilton

Race lap record: Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas, 1:41.905

Start time: 1210 GMT (2010 local)

SINGAPORE

Sunday's race is the 12th in Singapore, the first night-time grand prix upon its introduction in 2008.

Only two current drivers have won at the 23 corner circuit -- Hamilton (2009, 2014, 2017, 2018) and Vettel (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015).

Mercedes have won the race four times, Red Bull three and Ferrari twice. Red Bull have finished second for the past five years.

No team has ever scored a one-two finish in Singapore.

Hamilton and Vettel have each been on pole four times in Singapore. The race has been won from pole position on eight occasions.

The lowest winning grid position was Fernando Alonso, who came from 15th in a now-notorious 2008 race where Brazilian team mate Nelson Piquet crashed his Renault deliberately on team orders.

The race is the longest on the calendar in terms of time taken to complete and runs close to the two-hour limit.

The safety car has featured in all 11 editions of the race to date.

The winner in Singapore has been champion at the end of the season in seven of the last eight years.

Vettel has been on the podium seven times to Hamilton's six.

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 81 career victories and is closing the gap to Michael Schumacher's record 91. Vettel, third on the all-time list, has 52.

Vettel has not won since his victory at last season's Belgian Grand Prix, more than a year ago.

Ferrari have won 237 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 97 and Red Bull 61. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

Hamilton has won eight out of 14 races so far this season and has a 63-point lead over team mate Valtteri Bottas, who has won twice. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc have also won twice.

Leclerc is chasing his third win in a row after Belgium and Italy.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 87 career poles, Vettel 56.

Five races so far this season have been won from pole -- Bottas in Azerbaijan, Hamilton in Monaco and France and Leclerc in Belgium and Italy. Max Verstappen took the first pole of his Formula One career in Hungary on Aug. 3.

Ferrari have had 63 front row lockouts, one behind Mercedes in the list of all-time records.

Leclerc has outqualified Vettel for seven races in a row.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 146 career podiums. Vettel has 117.

RACES LED

Hamilton has led 141 grands prix, leaving him one off Schumacher's record.

POINTS

Hamilton has finished the last 26 races in the points. He holds the record of 33 successive scoring finishes.