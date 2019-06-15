Motor racing-Formula One to award superlicence points to Friday drivers

All drivers require a superlicence to debut in Formula One and need to acquire 40 points through racing in other series across three seasons.

A free practice only superlicence requires at least 25 points.

The FIA said holders of such a limited superlicence would be granted an additional point per Formula One world championship event if they did at least 100km in a session without incurring any penalty points.

"A maximum total of 10 such additional points may be awarded per driver for free practice sessions over a three year period," it added.

The new all-female W Series, which started this year, will also be eligible for points from 2020. The FIA did not say how many would be awarded to the winner. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Nick Mulvenney)