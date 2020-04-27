Formula 1

Motor racing-French Grand Prix cancelled due to pandemic

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

April 27 (Reuters) - The French Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 at Le Castellet has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said in a statement on Monday.

The Formula One season has yet to start and the race at the southern circuit is the 10th to be affected by the new coronavirus.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jason Neely)

