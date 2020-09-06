McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz finished second with Racing Point's Lance Stroll third and Mercedes's championship leader Lewis Hamilton finishing seventh after starting on pole position and dropping to last.
The victory was a first in F1 for Gasly and the first for a French driver since Olivier Panis in 1996. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)
Italian Grand Prix
Gasly wins astonishing Italian GP
Formula 1
Motor racing-Racing Point drop appeal against F1 brake ducts penalty
Formula 1
Renault to be named Alpine from 2021 F1 season