Romain Grosjean will spend another night in hospital recuperating from his fiery Bahrain Grand Prix crash but the Frenchman is keen to race in the Formula One finale in Abu Dhabi, his Haas team boss Guenther Steiner said.

The 34-year-old, who limped away from the horrific crash that split his car in two with burns to his hands and not a broken bone in his body, was set to be discharged from a nearby hospital on Tuesday.

"This guy he's got with him actually told me the doctors are very happy, and the healing process is as they had seen it coming," said Steiner.

"So there is no set back or nothing. It's just maybe it's better to stay a night longer to make the healing quicker."

Grosjean has been posting videos on social media from his hospital to bed, which show that his hands are swaddled in bandages - and that he is already doing body-weight squats to prepare for his return to action.

"Never thought that a few body-weight squats would make me happy. Body recovering well from the impact. Hopefully same about the burns on my hands. Thank you again to everyone for the messages. PS: still very slow at typing," he wrote on social media.

His wife Marion Jolles Grosjean also took to social media to express her emotions after the crash, thanking the medics and the track staff for their work.

Grosjean, who is set to leave Formula One after failing to secure a drive for next season, will be replaced by Haas' Brazilian reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, for the second of Bahrain's two races this weekend.

Steiner said he is working to be back to full fitness in time for the December 13 season-ending race in Abu Dhabi, which is likely to be his Formula One swan song.

"That is his aim now. He just tries to get better to be in the car in Abu Dhabi. I think that shows that he wants to keep on doing it, you know," Steiner said.

Haas have also announced Russian Nikita Mazepin as one of its two drivers for the 2021 season.

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, is favourite to land the second seat at the American team with Grosjean's team-mate Kevin Magnussen also leaving the team at the end of the season.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

