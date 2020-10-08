Lewis Hamilton has criticised plans to build a new Formula 1 circuit in Rio de Janeiro that could involve clearing a large area forest trees.

Plans for a grand prix circuit, which will replace Sao Paolo's Interlagos on the F1 calendar, have caused controversy locally with environmentalists opposed to the location.

Formula 1 Mercedes team member tests positive for Covid-19 3 HOURS AGO

Supporters of the project say more trees would be planted than those removed from the forested area in the Deodoro sector of western Rio, around what is now a disused military site.

Hamilton, who could be a seven-times world champion by the time he next visits Brazil, has been outspoken on environmental issues.

"I was hoping I wasn't really going to get this question," said the Mercedes driver ahead of Sunday's Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring.

"My personal opinion is the world doesn’t need a new circuit. I think there are plenty of circuits in the world that are great and I love Interlagos."

Hamilton said he did not know all the details of the planned circuit and had heard it was going to be a sustainable development.

"The most sustainable thing you can do is not tear down any trees," he added. "With deforestation and everything, I don't think it's a smart move, personally. Again, I don't have the details of why but it's not something I personally support."

Interlagos has been a fixture on the F1 calendar since 1990 but is not hosting a race this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rio’s old Jacarepagua circuit was demolished to make way for facilities for the 2016 Olympics.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said last year that the privately-built new track would have a capacity for 130,000 fans.

Formula 1 Motor racing-Ilott not yet on Haas's F1 shortlist, says Steiner 6 HOURS AGO