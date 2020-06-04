Formula 1

Motor racing-Hamilton back on track next week in Mercedes F1 test

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
10 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will be back on track at Silverstone next week for the first time since February as Mercedes gear up for the start of the delayed Formula One season.

Mercedes said on Twitter that Hamilton will be in his title-winning 2018 Mercedes W09 car on Wednesday, with team mate Valtteri Bottas driving on Tuesday, to practise protocols for the July 5 Austrian opener.

Formula 1

Motor racing-Mercedes to share F1 reserves with McLaren and Racing Point

AN HOUR AGO

Formula One has published an initial calendar with eight races in 10 weeks, taking place without spectators and in carefully controlled conditions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silverstone, which hosts Hamilton's home British Grand Prix, is due to host two back-to-back races in August when it will also celebrate the 70th anniversary of the first world championship grand prix there.

Drivers have not raced since December, with the planned season-opener in Australia cancelled in March, and while they have been busy training during the lockdown some are concerned about preparedness.

Mercedes returned to work only this week after a long factory shutdown as part of cost-saving measures.

"There is going to be so much rust, a combination of emotion, excitement, eagerness," Australian Daniel Ricciardo said last month.

"Everyone is going to be ready to go. You are going to get some guys who perform on that level of adrenalin and others who might not," added the Renault driver.

"So you're going to get some bold overtakes, some miscalculated ones. You're going to see a bit of everything." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Play Icon
Formula 1

Toto Wolff on how Lewis Hamilton encouraged him to recognise problems around race in Formula One

5 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Wolff backs Hamilton on racial injustice

18 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Formula 1

Motor racing-Mercedes to share F1 reserves with McLaren and Racing Point

AN HOUR AGO
Formula 1

Wolff backs Hamilton on racial injustice

18 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Motor racing-Norris drives an F3 car ahead of F1 return

19 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Motor racing-Wolff contemplating his future as Mercedes F1 boss

21 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

Toto Wolff on how Lewis Hamilton encouraged him to recognise problems around race in Formula One

00:00:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer isolation volley challenge goes viral on social media

09/04/2020 AT 13:34
Premier League

Sterling leads the line for City, Hazard up top for Chelsea

08/12/2018 AT 17:01
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Formula E

Junior electric single-seater revealed

15/03/2017 AT 14:43
Serie A

Juventus must not put too much pressure on Pogba, club legend warns

07/09/2015 AT 08:06
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMotor racing-Mercedes to share F1 reserves with McLaren and Racing Point