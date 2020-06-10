Formula 1

Motor racing-Hamilton happy with form after test return at wet Silverstone

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 10 (Reuters) - Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said it was good to know he could still drive after returning to the track in a Formula One car for the first time in more than 100 days at Silverstone on Wednesday.

A day after his team mate Valtteri Bottas returned to action in dry conditions, Hamilton put his title-winning 2018 Mercedes W09 car through its paces on a greasy track after early showers.

The team is practising protocols for the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5, which will serve as the season opener.

Formula 1

'Remove these racist symbols' - Hamilton supports tearing down slave trader's statue

08/06/2020 AT 16:34

"I didn't feel like I've ever left the water, so that's a positive," Hamilton said in a video posted on Mercedes' social media channels.

"I think every time you take a big break -- I think it's been 103 days or something -- you always wonder whether you can still drive.

"So it's a good feeling to know of course I can, I'm ready, I feel fit. I hope you guys are all well and excited for what's coming up."

Formula One has released an initial calendar of eight races in 10 weeks, all of which will be held without fans present and in controlled conditions due to the novel coronavirus outbreak which has killed over 411,200 people globally.

Hamilton said he was happy to be behind the wheel again.

"When you leave the garage the first time you get this buzz, and it doesn't matter how many years you do it, it always feels new and fresh," Hamilton said.

"Obviously this is an older car but it still felt fantastic. In general we got through a solid programme today.

"Valtteri's day was dry, my day started off wet, so quite a greasy Silverstone track. But obviously I grew up in this kind of weather, so I'm used to it. I was still able to get a good feel of the car."

The tests are allowed under FIA rules as the team is using an older car which has to be run to contemporary specifications without any current parts trialled.

They must also use testing tyres provided by Pirelli, rather than the 2020 race rubber. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Formula 1

Russell wins again to lead virtual F1 grand prix series

07/06/2020 AT 19:18
Formula 1

Motor racing-Sochi open to Russian F1 race double-header

04/06/2020 AT 16:15
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Formula 1

'Remove these racist symbols' - Hamilton supports tearing down slave trader's statue

08/06/2020 AT 16:34
Formula 1

Russell wins again to lead virtual F1 grand prix series

07/06/2020 AT 19:18
Formula 1

Motor racing-Sochi open to Russian F1 race double-header

04/06/2020 AT 16:15
Formula 1

Motor racing-Hamilton back on track next week in Mercedes F1 test

04/06/2020 AT 14:44

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

Toto Wolff on how Lewis Hamilton encouraged him to recognise problems around race in Formula One

00:00:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

08/06/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Mixed Martial Arts

Healthier Nunes claims to be ‘baddest woman on the planet’

25/08/2017 AT 08:39
Formula 1

Raikkonen 'threw it away' in qualifying

29/07/2017 AT 15:22
Premier League

Mourinho: United better prepared for league title bid, but I need a midfielder

26/07/2017 AT 07:21
View more

What's On

Previous article'Remove these racist symbols' - Hamilton supports tearing down slave trader's statue
Next articleArsenal lose to Brentford in friendly, one week before Man City match