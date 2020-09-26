Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes on pole at the Russian Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen seized second place on the starting grid for the race in Sochi, with Hamilton's team mate and closest title rival Valtteri Bottas having to settle for third.

Hamilton will equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time win record if he takes his seventh win of the season on Sunday.

