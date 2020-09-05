The Mercedes driver smashed the Monza track record with a sensational lap of one minute 18.887 seconds to lead team mate Valtteri Bottas in another front row lockout. It was the 94th pole of Hamilton's career.
McLaren's Carlos Sainz qualified third, with Racing Point's Sergio Perez fourth. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will line up 13th and 17th respectively for their team's home race. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Hugh Lawson)
