Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third with team mate Alexander Albon fourth.
Charles Leclerc kept Ferrari's head up for their 1,000th world championship grand prix, qualifying fifth at a track owned by the Italian team. Sebastian Vettel qualified 14th in the other Ferrari. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
