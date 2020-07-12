Formula 1

Motor racing-Hamilton raises a fist after his first win of the season

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
15 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

SPIELBERG, Austria, July 12 (Reuters) - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, the sport's only Black driver, raised a clenched fist on the podium on Sunday after taking his first victory of the season at Austria's Red Bull Ring.

The Briton, a six-times world champion who is now six wins short of equalling Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91, has been outspoken in support of anti-racism campaigners and for equal opportunities.

The Mercedes driver had earlier taken a knee on the starting grid with some of the other drivers while wearing a T-shirt with 'Black Lives Matter' on the front. The world television feed quickly cut away to a Red Bull stunt parachutist, however.

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: It's great to be back

3 HOURS AGO

The race itself was run without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton, 35, also has Black Lives Matter written on his race helmet.

"We stand together and fight," he said after posting on Instagram a picture of himself making the gesture on the Spielberg podium after collecting the 85th winner's trophy of his F1 career.

"The team today took the knee which was just amazing to see that together we can learn, be open minded and conscious of what's going on in the world."

Hamilton had also clenched a fist while standing on his racing car, this season painted black rather than the usual silver.

The clenched fist gesture echoed that of sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos on the podium at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. Both men were kicked off the U.S. team and sent home after their famous black-gloved protest.

Hamilton, who also took a knee last weekend before the season-opening race at the same circuit, last month launched a commission to push diversity in motorsport and said he expected his campaigning to be "a lifelong thing".

Formula One chairman Chase Carey has also donated $1 million towards a diversity foundation, as has the governing FIA. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Formula 1

Motor racing-Hamilton wins Styrian Grand Prix in Mercedes one-two

4 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton leads home Mercedes one-two at Styrian Grand Prix

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On

  • Cycling

    Virtual Tour de France

    Stage 4

    Eurosport 117:59-19:58
    Premium
  • Play Icon
    On now
    Tennis

    Ultimate Tennis Showdown | Highlights

    Day 10, Round 5

    Eurosport 219:44-20:43
    Premium
    Play Icon
    On now
  • Play Icon
    Live
    Football

    SK Brann - Sandefjord Fotball

    Eliteserien, Norwegian Commentary

    Eurosport19:26-21:30
    Premium
    Play Icon
    Live