The six times world champion's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas completed the one-two for dominant Mercedes at the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit in central Italy.

Red Bull's Thai driver Alexander Albon, whose team mate Max Verstappen retired in the gravel at the second corner, took third place.

Tuscan Grand Prix Hamilton triumphs amid chaos in Mugello as Tuscan GP sees two red flags 26 MINUTES AGO

The race was Ferrari's 1,000th championship grand prix but the best the struggling Italian team could manage was eighth for Charles Leclerc. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Editing by William Maclean)

Tuscan Grand Prix Two red flags as crashes and chaos strike Tuscan Grand Prix 2 HOURS AGO