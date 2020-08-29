Lewis Hamilton will start the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix from pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday.

The Briton, who leads the overall standings by 37 points from Red Bull's Max Verstappen, lapped the seven-km Spa-Francorchamps track in a record time of one minute 41.252 seconds, 0.511 seconds clear of Bottas.

Verstappen was once again best of the rest in third for Red Bull. The Dutchman was 0.526 seconds off Hamilton's pace.

Saturday's pole was a record-extending 93rd of Hamilton's career and he dedicated it to 'Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman who died of colon cancer on Friday.

It was the 35-year-old's fifth pole from seven races this season and a record-extending sixth at the Spa-Francorchamps track.

Hamilton, who had also topped Saturday morning's final practice session, never look like being challenged throughout the qualifying hour.

He was fastest in all three parts of qualifying, giving his Mercedes team's 'party mode' power unit setting, which will be banned from the next race in Monza, a fitting send-off.

Daniel Ricciardo took fourth for Renault, the French team carrying its strong practice form into qualifying.

Alexander Albon in the other Red Bull was fifth ahead of Ricciardo's team mate Esteban Ocon.

Carlos Sainz was seventh for McLaren ahead of Racing Point duo Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, while Lando Norris rounded out the top 10 for McLaren.

Ferrari, winners in Belgium for the last two years, had gone into qualifying facing the prospect of a knockout in the first part after a dismal practice showing in which four-time champion Sebastian Vettel was last.

They survived the opening 18 minutes but failed to make it through to the pole-position shoot-out.

Charles Leclerc, who took his maiden Formula One win in Belgium last year, was 13th with Vettel, who is leaving Ferrari at the end of the year, 14th.

EMOTIONAL DAY FOR HAMILTON

Qualifying was made especially emotional for Hamilton, as it came in the wake of the shock overnight news about the sudden death of Boseman.

"Today is a really important pole for me," Hamilton said after the end of the qualifying session.

"I woke up to the saddest news of Chadwick passing away," he continued. "It's been such a heavy year I think for all of us and that news just really, really broke me.

"It was really not easy to get back in focus coming in today with that hanging on my heart, but I wanted to get out there and drive to perfection

What he's done for our people, what he's done for the superhero shows all the young kids that it's possible. He was such a shining light. Wakanda forever.

