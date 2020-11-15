Nov 15 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton equalled retired Ferrari

great Michael Schumacher's record seven Formula One

championships on Sunday to become the most successful driver of

all time.

The following details their key statistics:



HAMILTON SCHUMACHER



Titles 7 7

Wins 94 91

Career starts 264 306

Pole positions 97 68

Points finishes 227 221

Podiums 163 155

Fastest laps 53 77

- - - -

Races until first pole 5 41

Races until first win 6 18

Most wins in a season 11 13

Successive wins 5 7

Successive podiums 16 19

Successive points finishes 47 24

- - - -

Age at first title 23 25

Age at second title 29 26

Age at third title 30 31

Age at fourth title 32 32

Age at fifth title 33 33

Age at sixth title 34 34

Age at seventh title 35 35



Milestones:

First win:

Hamilton - Canada, 2007 (McLaren)

Schumacher - Belgium, 1992 (Benetton)



Last win:

Schumacher - China, 2006 (Ferrari). The last win came in the

German's 246th race.



Schumacher took 72 of his wins with Ferrari and 19 with

Benetton. Hamilton has won 73 with Mercedes, after 21 with

McLaren.

Schumacher took two titles with Benetton and five with

Ferrari. Hamilton has one with McLaren and six with Mercedes.

There are more races in a season now than when Schumacher

was at his peak.



