Nov 15 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton equalled retired Ferrari
great Michael Schumacher's record seven Formula One
championships on Sunday to become the most successful driver of
all time.
The following details their key statistics:
HAMILTON SCHUMACHER
Titles 7 7
Wins 94 91
Career starts 264 306
Pole positions 97 68
Points finishes 227 221
Podiums 163 155
Fastest laps 53 77
- - - -
Races until first pole 5 41
Races until first win 6 18
Most wins in a season 11 13
Successive wins 5 7
Successive podiums 16 19
Successive points finishes 47 24
- - - -
Age at first title 23 25
Age at second title 29 26
Age at third title 30 31
Age at fourth title 32 32
Age at fifth title 33 33
Age at sixth title 34 34
Age at seventh title 35 35
Milestones:
First win:
Hamilton - Canada, 2007 (McLaren)
Schumacher - Belgium, 1992 (Benetton)
Last win:
Schumacher - China, 2006 (Ferrari). The last win came in the
German's 246th race.
Schumacher took 72 of his wins with Ferrari and 19 with
Benetton. Hamilton has won 73 with Mercedes, after 21 with
McLaren.
Schumacher took two titles with Benetton and five with
Ferrari. Hamilton has one with McLaren and six with Mercedes.
There are more races in a season now than when Schumacher
was at his peak.
