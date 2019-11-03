Motor racing-Hamilton v Schumacher in career statistics

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton on Sunday

joined Michael Schumacher, who won seven titles and retired in

2012, as only the second six-times champion in Formula One

history. The following compares their records:

- - - -

HAMILTON SCHUMACHER

Titles 6 7

Race wins 83 91

Starts 248 307

Podium places 150 155

Poles 87 68

Front row starts 144 116

Fastest laps 46 77

Races led 145 142

- - - -

Races until first pole 5 41

Races until first win 6 18

Most wins in a season 11 13

Successive wins 5 7

Successive podiums 16 19

Successive points finishes 33 24

- - - -

Age at first title 23 25

Age at second title 29 26

Age at third title 30 31

Age at fourth title 32 32

Age at fifth title 33 33

Age at sixth title 34 34





(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

