Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton equalled retired Ferrari
great Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 wins at the Eifel
Grand Prix on Sunday.
The following details their key statistics:
HAMILTON SCHUMACHER
Career starts 261 306
Pole positions 96 68
Points finishes 224 221
Podiums 160 155
Wins 91 91
Fastest laps 51 77
Titles 6 7
Milestones:
First win:
Hamilton - Canada, 2007 (McLaren)
Schumacher - Belgium, 1992 (Benetton)
Last win:
Schumacher - China, 2006 (Ferrari). The last win came in the
German's 246th race.
Schumacher took 72 of his wins with Ferrari and 19 with
Benetton. Hamilton has won 70 with Mercedes so far, after 21
with McLaren.
Top 10 drivers with most race wins in Formula One:
Schumacher 91
Hamilton 91
Sebastian Vettel 53
Alain Prost 51
Ayrton Senna 41
Fernando Alonso 32
Nigel Mansell 31
Jackie Stewart 27
Jim Clark 25
Niki Lauda 25
