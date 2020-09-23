Sept 23 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton will equal retired
Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 wins if he
triumphs in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.
The following details their key statistics:
HAMILTON SCHUMACHER
Career starts 259 306
Pole positions 95 68
Points finishes 222 221
Podiums 158 155
Wins 90 91
Fastest laps 51 77
Titles 6 7
Milestones:
First win:
Hamilton - Canada, 2007 (McLaren)
Schumacher - Belgium, 1992 (Benetton)
Last win:
Schumacher - China, 2006 (Ferrari). The last win came in the
German's 246th race.
Schumacher took 72 of his wins with Ferrari and 19 with
Benetton. Hamilton has won 69 with Mercedes so far, after 21
with McLaren.
Top 10 drivers with most race wins in Formula One:
Schumacher 91
Hamilton 90
Sebastian Vettel 53
Alain Prost 51
Ayrton Senna 41
Fernando Alonso 32
Nigel Mansell 31
Jackie Stewart 27
Jim Clark 25
Niki Lauda 25
