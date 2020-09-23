Sept 23 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton will equal retired

Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 wins if he

triumphs in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

The following details their key statistics:



HAMILTON SCHUMACHER



Career starts 259 306

Pole positions 95 68

Points finishes 222 221

Podiums 158 155

Wins 90 91

Fastest laps 51 77

Titles 6 7



Milestones:



First win:

Hamilton - Canada, 2007 (McLaren)

Schumacher - Belgium, 1992 (Benetton)



Last win:

Schumacher - China, 2006 (Ferrari). The last win came in the

German's 246th race.



Schumacher took 72 of his wins with Ferrari and 19 with

Benetton. Hamilton has won 69 with Mercedes so far, after 21

with McLaren.



Top 10 drivers with most race wins in Formula One:

Schumacher 91

Hamilton 90

Sebastian Vettel 53

Alain Prost 51

Ayrton Senna 41

Fernando Alonso 32

Nigel Mansell 31

Jackie Stewart 27

Jim Clark 25

Niki Lauda 25



