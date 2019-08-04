Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Hungary after hunting down Verstappen

Verstappen, who started from pole position for the first time, finished runner-up with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel third but more than a minute behind, with the top two in a battle of their own.

The win was Hamilton's eighth in 12 races this season and the 81st of his career. Closest rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas finished eighth after the two Mercedes drivers made contact on the opening lap. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)