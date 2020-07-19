Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Hungary to take back championship lead

BUDAPEST, July 19 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for a record eighth time on Sunday to wrest the Formula One championship lead from Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Max Verstappen was second for Red Bull, despite crashing his car on the way to the grid in early drama that had his mechanics scrambling to fix the damage before the start. Bottas came third. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix to seize title lead 2 HOURS AGO

Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton encourages his social media followers to keep tackling discrimination 3 HOURS AGO