Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Hungary to take back championship lead

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BUDAPEST, July 19 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for a record eighth time on Sunday to wrest the Formula One championship lead from Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Max Verstappen was second for Red Bull, despite crashing his car on the way to the grid in early drama that had his mechanics scrambling to fix the damage before the start. Bottas came third. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

