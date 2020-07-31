Motor racing-Hulkenberg back in F1 after Perez fails COVID-19 test

SILVERSTONE, England, July 31 (Reuters) - Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will replace Racing Point driver Sergio Perez at this weekend's British Formula One Grand Prix after the Mexican was ruled out by a positive COVID-19 test result.

Hulkenberg, a veteran of 177 grands prix, raced for the team when they were known as Force India and competed for Renault last season.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Stonestreet)

