Motor racing-Hulkenberg fails to start British GP

ByReuters
20 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

SILVERSTONE, England, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Formula One returnee Nico Hulkenberg's British Grand Prix ended before the race had started on Sunday, with Racing Point unable to fire up his car in the garage.

The experienced German was standing in for Sergio Perez after the Mexican driver tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine.

"Gutted. Absolutely gutted," the team said on Twitter.

Hulkenberg, who may get a second chance at next weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, had qualified 13th for the Canadian-owned team. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

