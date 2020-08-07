Motor racing-Hulkenberg gets second chance after Perez tests positive again

SILVERSTONE, England, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nico Hulkenberg will continue as a stand-in for Racing Point at Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday after Mexican Sergio Perez again tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Friday.

The 32-year-old German was drafted in for last weekend's British Grand Prix at the same circuit but did not start after an engine problem.

"Sergio's test has returned a positive result and he will continue to follow the guidance of Public Health England," the team said. "He is physically well and recovering."

The team had said on Thursday that Perez's quarantine period was over and they were waiting on the test to see whether he could race. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Stonestreet)

