The Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix in August can only take place without spectators, organisers said in a statement on Friday.

The race at the Hungaroring was scheduled originally for August 2 but Hungarian government said on Thursday events with more than 500 participants cannot be held until August 15.

Formula One plans to start its season behind closed doors in Austria from July 3-5, followed by the British Grand Prix at Silverstone under similar conditions, but has yet to publish a revised calendar.

The traditional August break has been cancelled to allow for rescheduling, with teams currently on an extended factory shutdown that could run into June.

