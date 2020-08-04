Motor racing-Imola F1 race to be condensed with no Friday practice

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Formula One's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in November will be condensed into two days without Friday practice, the sport said on Tuesday.

Session times for the Nov. 1 race show only one 90 minute free practice session scheduled before qualifying on the Saturday.

Formula One race weekends usually feature two practice sessions on the Friday, with a third on Saturday followed by qualifying.

Imola, previously home to the San Marino Grand Prix and returning after a 14-year absence, was added to the calendar in July to increase the number of rounds after cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the third F1 race in Italy this season after Monza and Mugello. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Ken Ferris)

