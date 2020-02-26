Motor racing-Kubica quickest as F1 testing resumes in Spain

The Pole, who raced for Williams last year, completed 53 laps and topped the morning timesheets with a lap of one minute 16.942 seconds in the Ferrari-powered car and on the softest C5 tyres.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was second, 0.598 slower than Kubica, but the Honda-powered former Toro Rosso team took their time to get out of the garage.

Red Bull's Alexander Albon, third fastest for the Honda-powered sister team, also spent the first three hours in the garage with an unspecified problem.

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton had a busy morning in his Mercedes, completing more laps than any driver (89) with the fourth fastest time on the harder C2 tyres.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel did 84 laps and was sixth on the C3 compound, the German also bringing out the red flags with a spin halfway through the session that left gravel across the track.

His time of 1:18.113 was Ferrari's fastest so far in testing.

Williams rookie Nicholas Latifi also halted the session when he stopped on track. The Canadian was ninth and still quicker than Romain Grosjean's Haas.

The season starts in Australia on March 15. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)