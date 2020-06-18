Formula 1

Motor racing-Leclerc drives his F1 Ferrari from factory to test track

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
30 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

June 18 (Reuters) - Charles Leclerc drove his Ferrari Formula One car through the streets of Maranello on Thursday as the Italian team fired up for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic halted track activity in March.

Ferrari said the 22-year-old Monegasque was the first driver of the modern era to have driven an F1 car through their home town.

The low-speed run, which ended at the Fiorano test track without Leclerc completing any laps, came 110 days after the SF1000 car last turned a wheel at testing in Spain at the end of February.

Formula 1

Motor racing-Racing Point get 2020 F1 car on track at Silverstone

15 HOURS AGO

"I don't normally like getting up early, but this morning there was a great reason to do so," commented Leclerc, who recognised his raucous run may have woken up some of the citizens.

"It was exciting to get back in the car today, particularly on such a special route. Being back in the cockpit felt like coming home again.

"It seemed like a fun way of saying we are ready to get back on track."

The rescheduled season is due to start in Austria with two races on July 5 and 12, both without spectators and under carefully controlled conditions.

Leclerc's early morning route took him from the factory gates, through which late team founder Enzo Ferrari drove the first car bearing his name in 1947, and across Via Abetone Inferiore.

He then drove past the Ferrari museum and down Via Gilles Villeneuve, named after the team's late Canadian great, to Fiorano. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

Formula 1

China has been offered two F1 races this year - Shanghai official

16/06/2020 AT 06:24
Formula 1

Motor racing-China offered two F1 races this year: Shanghai official

16/06/2020 AT 03:23
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Formula 1

Motor racing-Racing Point get 2020 F1 car on track at Silverstone

15 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

China has been offered two F1 races this year - Shanghai official

16/06/2020 AT 06:24
Formula 1

Motor racing-China offered two F1 races this year: Shanghai official

16/06/2020 AT 03:23
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 engine head Cowell to step down

15/06/2020 AT 15:32

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

Toto Wolff on how Lewis Hamilton encouraged him to recognise problems around race in Formula One

00:00:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Football

Parker: Matic is another giant signing for United, but their key player is under 6ft

01/08/2017 AT 13:25
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
View more

What's On

Previous articleMotor racing-Racing Point get 2020 F1 car on track at Silverstone
Next articleStar-studded line up in St. Tropez as international sport celebrates re-start