Motor racing-Leclerc's younger brother Arthur joins Ferrari academy

The 19-year-old Monegasque becomes part of a group of promising youngsters that includes Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven times Formula One world champion Michael.

Charles Leclerc won two grands prix and took seven pole positions for Ferrari last season, the 22-year-old's first year at Maranello, and out-performed four times world champion team mate Sebastian Vettel.

He signed a contract extension to 2024 last December.

Charles was also an academy member before entering Formula One as F2 champion with Ferrari-powered Sauber, now Alfa Romeo, in 2018.

Other Ferrari Academy members include Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi, the grandson of two times world champion Emerson, and Giuliano Alesi, son of French former Ferrari driver Jean. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)