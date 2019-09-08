Motor racing-Leclerc wins Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix
MONZA, Italy, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Charles Leclerc ended Ferrari's Italian Grand Prix win drought on Sunday with the team's first Formula One victory in front of their home fans since 2010.
Valtteri Bottas was second for Mercedes with five-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finishing third. Leclerc's German team mate Sebastian Vettel was lapped by the 21-year-old Monegasque and failed to score. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react