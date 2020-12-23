Nikita Mazepin will keep his place on the Haas Formula One team next season.

Earlier this month, the U.S.-based team condemned Mazepin for 'abhorrent behaviour' and said the matter was being handled internally.

Formula 1 Albon, hurt by Red Bull snub, eyes 2022 return 20/12/2020 AT 16:16

"Haas F1 Team would like to reaffirm that Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will form its driver lineup for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship," Haas said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As per the team's previous statement regarding the actions of Nikita Mazepin (December 9) – this matter has now been dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made."

Mazepin, son of a billionaire who made his fortune in fertiliser, had apologised on Twitter for his "inappropriate behaviour" and the fact that the video was posted.

The 21-year-old finished the F2 season in fifth place, enough to gain an F1 superlicence. He also stood out for accruing 11 penalty points during the season, one short of triggering a race ban.

Hamilton: Black Lives Matter movement has made me a better driver

Formula 1 Binotto expects difficult F1 start for Mick Schumacher 19/12/2020 AT 10:43