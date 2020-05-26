Formula 1

Motor racing-McLaren chief open to Ricciardo racing at Bathurst 1000

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

SYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - McLaren chief executive Zak Brown is enthusiastic about the idea of Daniel Ricciardo racing in the Bathurst 1000 touring car race, even if the Formula One schedule makes it unlikely the Australian could be freed up.

In a move announced two weeks ago, Ricciardo will leave Renault at the end of this season to join British driver Lando Norris at McLaren, Formula One's second most successful team.

American Brown, who owns part of the Walkinshaw Andretti United team which ran a car in last year's edition of Australia's most prestigious Supercar race, said he would be delighted to see both drivers on the Mount Panorama track.

Formula 1

George Russell enjoys runaway success in F1's virtual Monaco GP

YESTERDAY AT 19:33

"I think they'd both love to do it," he told Australian TV show Supercars Sidetracked.

"I think people now know I'm a little bit different than most of the team bosses in F1 as I like to see our drivers go out and give it a go at Daytona or Le Mans, things of that nature.

"I think it'll just come down to schedule and whether they can fit it in the schedule."

That looks unlikely given the Bathurst 1000 takes place in the second week in October when the Formula One season is still in full-swing.

Brown's impressive personal collection of racing cars includes the last works version of the Holden Commodore to win at Bathurst in 2011.

Even if racing at Mount Panorama did not work out for Ricciardo and Norris, Brown would at least ensure they had a run in an icon of Australian motorsport.

"I'd love to see them do it there," he said. "Let's see. For sure, they'll get a go in my Holden."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Formula 1

Sainz is determined to leave McLaren on a high

23/05/2020 AT 10:51
Formula 1

Motor racing-Sainz is determined to leave McLaren on a high

23/05/2020 AT 10:51
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Formula 1

George Russell enjoys runaway success in F1's virtual Monaco GP

YESTERDAY AT 19:33
Formula 1

Sainz is determined to leave McLaren on a high

23/05/2020 AT 10:51
Formula 1

Motor racing-Sainz is determined to leave McLaren on a high

23/05/2020 AT 10:51
Formula 1

F1 drivers fully support 'ghost races', says GPDA head Wurz

23/05/2020 AT 09:30

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton - Coronavirus needs to be taken seriously

00:00:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

YESTERDAY AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Thiem salutes sensational Nadal dropshot

YESTERDAY AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
Horse Racing

Dschingis Secret wins Longines Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten

14/08/2017 AT 22:59
Football

Philippe Coutinho not included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad

14/08/2017 AT 09:56
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
World Championships

London braced for Bolt's farewell

12/08/2017 AT 12:34
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleGeorge Russell enjoys runaway success in F1's virtual Monaco GP
Next articleDoping-Rugby league player Xerri tests positive for steroids