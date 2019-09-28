Motor racing-Mclaren sign F1 engine deal with Mercedes
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Former Formula One champions McLaren will run Mercedes power units starting 2021, the Woking-based team announced on Saturday in a deal that will run until at least the end of 2024.
McLaren currently use Renault engines and will see out the deal with the French manufacturer that runs until the end of next year, the team said in a statement. (Writing by Abhishek Takle in Mumbai; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
