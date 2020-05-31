Formula 1

Motor racing-Mercedes set to oppose F1 reverse grid qualifying race plan

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - A Formula One proposal for an experimental reverse-grid qualifying race when Austria hosts two grands prix in July looks unlikely to be accepted due to opposition from champions Mercedes.

Spielberg's Red Bull Ring is due to start the season on July 5 with a second race there, also without spectators, a week later.

Formula 1

Renault boss admits sensational Alonso comeback an option

6 HOURS AGO

Team sources confirmed the proposal was made at a meeting on Friday with commercial rights holders Liberty Media, the governing FIA and the competitors, and Mercedes were unconvinced.

A vote is expected after Formula One publishes its revised calendar early next week, and unanimity is required.

The idea would see qualifying replaced by a 30 minute race on the second Saturday, with drivers starting in reverse order of their previous finishing position. This non-points scoring sprint race would determine the grid for Sunday.

The experiment would be continued at other circuits hosting back-to-back races, with the overall points leader last on the grid.

The aim is to make the action less predictable when the same layout is used and provide more interest for broadcasters.

The experiment was mooted already last year, before COVID-19 played havoc with the calendar, with Formula One keen on having three reverse grid races in 2020.

That was dropped when two teams, one of them Mercedes, voted against.

The season is already going to be considerably reduced from the record 22 races originally scheduled, with grands prix going behind closed doors for the first time and the unprecedented situation of two races at some circuits.

Formula One's plans envisage races in Asia, the Americas and Middle East but that could change.

The sport was due to introduce major changes for 2021 aimed at making races more competitive but the bulk of those have been pushed back to 2022.

Teams have already accepted a form of handicapping for next year, with less successful outfits able to do more aerodynamic work than the top ones. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Austrian Grand Prix

Austrian health minister gives OK to crowd-free Formula 1

YESTERDAY AT 15:14
Formula 1

Mercedes has 'clear intention' to continue in F1 for years

YESTERDAY AT 20:46
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Formula 1

Renault boss admits sensational Alonso comeback an option

6 HOURS AGO
Austrian Grand Prix

Austrian health minister gives OK to crowd-free Formula 1

YESTERDAY AT 15:14
Formula 1

Mercedes has 'clear intention' to continue in F1 for years

YESTERDAY AT 20:46
Formula 1

Motor racing-Mercedes has 'clear intention' to continue in F1 for years

YESTERDAY AT 19:57

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton - Coronavirus needs to be taken seriously

00:00:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Liga

Griezmann and Roberto goals earn Barcelona win over Getafe

15/02/2020 AT 15:04
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Wimbledon

Order of play, Day 10: Venus and Konta set to battle, Rybarikova goes for glory

12/07/2017 AT 19:00
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Championship

Monk quits as Leeds boss

25/05/2017 AT 12:52
Masters Tournament

McIlroy out with Rahm and Tanihara in quest for career Grand Slam

04/04/2017 AT 18:01
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleRenault boss admits sensational Alonso comeback an option
Next articleSancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt