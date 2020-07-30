Motor racing-Mexican F1 driver Perez isolating after inconclusive COVID test

SILVERSTONE, England, July 30 (Reuters) - Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez was self-isolating on Thursday after an inconclusive test for COVID-19, the governing FIA said at the British Grand Prix.

A spokesman for the Silverstone-based Racing Point team said Perez, who was awaiting the result of a re-test and not at the circuit, had not been back to Mexico since he last raced in Hungary on July 19. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Alison Williams)

