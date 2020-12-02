Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher, will race for Haas in Formula One next season, the US-owned team announced on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old German is leading the Formula Two championship ahead of the final round at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit this weekend.

"The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy," said Schumacher in a statement. "I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 team."

"Mick has won races, collected podiums and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020," said team boss Guenther Steiner.

"I firmly believe he’s earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula 1 based on his performances."

Schumacher will drive for the team in free practice in Abu Dhabi next week and then join the end-of-season young driver test at Yas Marina the week after.

He has been linked with a move to F1 for some time, having been scheduled to drive in practice for Alfa Romeo in October at the Eifel Grand Prix before fog put paid to that.

And compatriot Sebastian Vettel said at the time: "He deserves his shot this weekend and hopefully we'll see him not only tomorrow but another Friday this year and then hopefully in a car in a race seat next year.

"That's what I wish for him. Obviously, he’s having a great season, he’s leading the Formula Two championship and I hope he can seal a seat for next year."

