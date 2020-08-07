Formula 1

Motor racing-Racing Point fined 400,000 euros, docked 15 points

ByReuters
20 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

SILVERSTONE, England, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Formula One's governing body fined Racing Point 400,000 euros ($473,000) and stripped them of 15 points in the constructors' championship on Friday after upholding a Renault protest about the legality of their rival's car.

Renault had protested at the last three races, arguing that the brake ducts used by Racing Point were a copy of those on the 2019 title-winning Mercedes. The governing FIA said in a statement it had upheld the complaints.

($1 = 0.8456 euros) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by John Stonestreet)

