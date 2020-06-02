Motor racing-Reaction to revised Formula One calendar

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Formula One announced on Tuesday it would start its delayed season in Austria on July 5 with eight races in Europe over the space of 10 weeks.
It will be the first time Austria's Red Bull Ring has hosted a season-opener. Races will also be held without spectators and with more than one grand prix at the same circuit.
The following is some reaction to the news:
Motor racing-Silverstone, Austria to host two races each on revised F1 calendar
"We take on this challenge unique in the history of F1, and we are looking forward to both weekends. Spielberg will see exciting races -- and therefore send a strong sign of feasibility to the whole world." - Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
"It’s a fantastic venue and we are pleased to be starting our championship campaign at our home circuit. It has been a huge effort by all involved and the two events at the Red Bull Ring will be a blueprint for all other races to follow." - Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
"While clearly it won’t be the same without the fans in the grandstands -- and we’ll sorely miss their enthusiasm and support -- it’s entirely sensible to start the season behind closed doors." - Racing Point principal Otmar Szafnauer.
"We're going to go racing. That's awesome. Very happy to hear that we finally get some dates and we can go racing... I can't wait to go racing, to see the team again, feel the car... it's going to be a bit different than it was before for a little while but we go racing." - Haas driver Romain Grosjean. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)