Fernando Alonso will not take part in promoting his Alpine Formula One car next Tuesday, as he recovers from surgery.

The 39-year-old double world champion left hospital on Feb. 15 after being in a collision with a car while cycling near his home in Switzerland.

"The sanitary situation and corresponding regulations in place do not allow him to do any communications and marketing activities while he undertakes his critical season preparation," the Renault-owned team said, without elaborating.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 28 and Alonso will be one of the big stories as he makes his Formula One comeback this season after an absence of two years.

Renault, the team with which Alonso won his titles in 2005 and 2006, have renamed their works team as Alpine to promote their sportscar brand.

