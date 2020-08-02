Motor racing-Renault protest Racing Point for the third time

SILVERSTONE, England, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Renault protested Formula One rivals Racing Point for the third time on Sunday, a move that was expected pending a stewards' decision on the legality of the Silverstone-based team's 2020 Mercedes-lookalike car.

Renault had previously protested after the Styrian and Hungarian Grands Prix.

The French manufacturer can continue lodging protests until the matter is resolved, with a hearing expected next week. The decision can then be appealed by either side.

Formula 1 Motor racing-Hamilton credits survival instinct for three-wheeled win AN HOUR AGO

Sunday's protest concerned only the car of Canadian driver Lance Stroll, who finished ninth, since German Nico Hulkenberg was unable to start.

The German was replacing Mexican Sergio Perez, who tested positive for COVID-19.

This year's Racing Point car has been dubbed the "Pink Mercedes" because of its striking similarity to last year's title-winning W10.

Racing Point, who use Mercedes engines and gearboxes, have been open in stating they copied the 2019 Mercedes but within the regulations. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

British Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton says 'survival instincts' helped him win thrilling British GP after tyre failure 3 HOURS AGO