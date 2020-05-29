Motor racing-Renault staying in Formula One -interim CEO

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Renault will stay in Formula One, interim Chief Executive Coltilde Delbos said on Friday after announcing restructuring measures.

"We confirm that we intend to stay in Formula One," she told a conference call.

"The new regulations, new cap in term of investments, because we had less investment than some of our competitors who are spending a lot of money, so F1, we are here, and we stay in Formula One." (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jason Neely)

