Motor racing-Renault stripped of Japanese Grand Prix points
MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg were disqualified from the results of the Japanese Grand Prix on Wednesday after the sport's governing body ruled they had benefited from an illegal driver aid.
Australian Ricciardo and German Hulkenberg were classified sixth and 10th at the Oct. 13 race in Suzuka but the Racing Point team protested the brake bias system used by the French manufacturer. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react