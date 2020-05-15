Formula 1

Sainz could surprise Ferrari, says his former F3 boss

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Carlos Sainz fährt ab 2021 bei Ferrari. Die Pressestimmen auf seine Verpflichtung sind in Italien durchweg positiv

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Carlos Sainz could be a surprise package when he teams up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari next year, according to the Spaniard's former F3 boss Trevor Carlin.

The Briton, who has had a string of Formula One drivers including Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo race for him on their way up, told Reuters on Friday that Sainz might even have the advantage.

"Ferrari, if they thought they were hiring a number two, might have underestimated Carlos," he said. "I hope they haven’t done that.

Formula 1

McLaren boss expects Sebastian Vettel to leave Formula One

4 HOURS AGO

"I know there’s this story going around that Red Bull have got a number one, Mercedes have got a number one, Ferrari have got a number one. But I don’t see that with Carlos.

Carlos Sainz

Image credit: Getty Images

"I think given the same kit and treatment and cars, he can run him close," added Carlin.

"I think Carlos is bloody good. Maybe Charles might edge him in qualifying but when it comes to the race, I think Carlos will be all over him. I think he’s going to be fighting to earn his stripes there, he really is."

Sainz, 25, was introduced on Thursday as Leclerc's future team mate, replacing four-times world champion Vettel whose departure at the end of 2020 had been announced two days earlier.

Australian Ricciardo will move from Renault to take Sainz's place at McLaren.

Leclerc, 22, won two races for Ferrari in his debut season at Maranello last year and outperformed Vettel, 32, on just about every reckoning.

The Monegasque now has a contract to the end of 2024 and is expected to be the one leading Ferrari's bid for a first title since 2008.

From experience and observation, Carlin suggested Sainz might not see it that way.

Carlos Sainz (v.) wird zur Saison 2021 zu Ferrari wechseln und dort Sebastian Vettels Nachfolge antreten

Image credit: Getty Images

The son of a double world rally champion and three-times Dakar winner, Sainz has always set himself high goals and had plenty to live up to.

"I think the pressure actually will be on Charles’ shoulders," said Carlin. "When Carlos really steps up he could be the surprise show there and make the tifosi (fans) very, very happy."

Sainz raced for Carlin in the 2012 British Formula Three and Euro Series, finishing sixth and ninth overall in them respectively.

The Briton said the youngster had not enjoyed 'the roll of the dice' back then.

The Spaniard was a Red Bull-backed driver at the time and went on to make his F1 debut with their Toro Rosso junior team before moving to Renault on loan and then McLaren.

"When you go through Toro Rosso and that whole movement around, you don’t necessarily get the chance to develop fully," said Carlin of a team that has brought on some stellar young talent but also discarded plenty of others.

"To me, the driver we saw 12 months ago at McLaren when he became team mates with Lando (Norris), that’s the Carlos I remembered when he drove for us back in F3. Far more relaxed, far more comfortable in himself and far more confident.

"He’s matured into the real deal. I was very, very happy for him."

Play Icon
WATCH

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30

Carlin said the influence of Carlos Sainz senior, 'El Matador', had been evident early on in the youngster's driving style.

"The one thing we noticed when he drove for us was in the wet Carlos was absolutely exceptional when he started out," he recalled.

"It was just ridiculous what he could do.

"That comes from driving dune buggies and dirt cars around the fields of Spain with his dad as a teacher. I think he would have been a damn good rally driver as well as a Formula One driver."

Formula 1

Silverstone agrees terms with F1 for back-to-back races

7 HOURS AGO
Belgian Grand Prix

Belgian Grand Prix gets the green light to go ahead without spectators

8 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Formula 1

McLaren boss expects Sebastian Vettel to leave Formula One

4 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Silverstone agrees terms with F1 for back-to-back races

7 HOURS AGO
Belgian Grand Prix

Belgian Grand Prix gets the green light to go ahead without spectators

8 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Webber speculates Ricciardo rejected Ferrari

11 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton - Coronavirus needs to be taken seriously

00:00:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Arteta has brought energy back' – Vieira praises Arsenal boss

13/05/2020 AT 12:42
Play Icon
Premier League

Man Utd players to donate 30 per cent of wages to NHS

03/04/2020 AT 13:33
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Premier League

Giroud starts, Abraham on bench for Chelsea v Leicester City

18/08/2019 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

13/05/2020 AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Premier League

Alli and Eriksen not in Spurs team to face Wolves, Foyth starts

03/11/2018 AT 18:58
Premier League

Guendouzi: Arsenal can win the league this season

15/08/2018 AT 11:15
Football

Former Wigan defender Steve Gohouri found dead

02/01/2016 AT 15:32
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMcLaren boss expects Sebastian Vettel to leave Formula One
Next articleEmery: I spoke to Zaha but was given Pepe instead