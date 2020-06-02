Formula 1

Motor racing-Silverstone, Austria to host two races each on revised F1 calendar

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
26 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Austria's Red Bull Ring and Britain's Silverstone circuit will each host two grands prix without spectators on an initial eight race Formula One calendar published on Tuesday.

Austria's races start the season on July 5 and 12 and will be called the Austrian Grand Prix and the Grand Prix of Steiermark (Styria), the region in which the circuit at Spielberg is located.

Silverstone will host the British Grand Prix on Aug. 2 and the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Aug. 9.

Season 2020

Back-to-back British GPs as F1 releases new 2020 calendar

2 HOURS AGO

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be on July 19 with races in Spain, Belgium and Italy on Aug. 16 and 30 and Sept. 6 respectively.

The Formula One season was unable to start in Australia in March as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Formula 1

Motor racing-Austria ideal chance for F1 to experiment, says Red Bull boss

16 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Hamilton slams F1 for staying silent on Floyd death

YESTERDAY AT 08:40
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Season 2020

Back-to-back British GPs as F1 releases new 2020 calendar

2 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Motor racing-Austria ideal chance for F1 to experiment, says Red Bull boss

16 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Hamilton slams F1 for staying silent on Floyd death

YESTERDAY AT 08:40
Formula 1

Motor racing-Hamilton criticises F1 for staying silent on Floyd death

YESTERDAY AT 00:02

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton - Coronavirus needs to be taken seriously

00:00:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

YESTERDAY AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:12
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

YESTERDAY AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBack-to-back British GPs as F1 releases new 2020 calendar