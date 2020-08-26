Motor racing-Statistics for the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Some statistics for Sunday's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, the seventh race of the 2020 season: Lap distance: 7.004km.
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Some statistics for Sunday's Belgian
Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, the seventh race of
the 2020 season:
Lap distance: 7.004km. Total distance: 308.052km (44 laps)
2019 pole position: Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Ferrari one
minute 42.519 seconds.
2019 race winner: Leclerc
Race lap record: 1:46.286, Valtteri Bottas (Finland)
Mercedes, 2018.
Start time: 1310 GMT (1510 local)
BELGIUM
This year's race will be the 53rd Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.
Nine of the last 18 have been won from pole position.
Spa is the longest lap of the season and one of the fastest,
with an average speed of around 230kph. Cars are flat out for
about 70% of the time.
Five current drivers have won at Spa: Kimi Raikkonen (2004,
2005, 2007 and 2009), Hamilton (2010, 2015, 2017), Vettel (2011,
2013, 2018), Daniel Ricciardo (2014) and Charles Leclerc (2019).
Michael Schumacher won a record six times at Spa, including
from 16th on the grid in a wet 1995 race.
Last year's race was overshadowed by the death of Formula
Two driver Anthoine Hubert in a high-speed crash on the
Saturday.
Ferrari have won the last two Belgian Grands Prix.
RACE WINS
Hamilton has 88 victories from 256 starts and is three short
of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record 91. Ferrari's
Sebastian Vettel is the next closest active driver on 53.
Hamilton has won four of the six races so far in 2020.
Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams
114, Mercedes 107 and Red Bull 63. Former champions McLaren and
Williams have not won since 2012.
POLE POSITION
Hamilton has a record 92 career poles.
Mercedes have started every race on pole this season.
PODIUM
Hamilton now has 156 career podiums, an outright record.
Bottas has 50 podiums, one short of compatriot and double
world champion Mika Hakkinen's career total.
POINTS
Hamilton has a record 39 successive points finishes. He is
now two short of Nick Heidfeld's record for finishes.
The Briton leads Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 37 points.
All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored points this
season.
MILESTONE
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen Raikkonen is now the driver
with the most mileage in Formula One history, breaking Fernando
Alonso's previous record of 83,846km.
Spain marked the first time Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had
suffered a mechanical retirement in his F1 career.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)