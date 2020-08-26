Motor racing-Statistics for the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Some statistics for Sunday's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, the seventh race of the 2020 season: Lap distance: 7.004km.

Lap distance: 7.004km. Total distance: 308.052km (44 laps)

2019 pole position: Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Ferrari one

minute 42.519 seconds.

2019 race winner: Leclerc

Race lap record: 1:46.286, Valtteri Bottas (Finland)

Mercedes, 2018.

Start time: 1310 GMT (1510 local)



BELGIUM

This year's race will be the 53rd Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

Nine of the last 18 have been won from pole position.

Spa is the longest lap of the season and one of the fastest,

with an average speed of around 230kph. Cars are flat out for

about 70% of the time.

Five current drivers have won at Spa: Kimi Raikkonen (2004,

2005, 2007 and 2009), Hamilton (2010, 2015, 2017), Vettel (2011,

2013, 2018), Daniel Ricciardo (2014) and Charles Leclerc (2019).

Michael Schumacher won a record six times at Spa, including

from 16th on the grid in a wet 1995 race.

Last year's race was overshadowed by the death of Formula

Two driver Anthoine Hubert in a high-speed crash on the

Saturday.

Ferrari have won the last two Belgian Grands Prix.



RACE WINS

Hamilton has 88 victories from 256 starts and is three short

of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record 91. Ferrari's

Sebastian Vettel is the next closest active driver on 53.

Hamilton has won four of the six races so far in 2020.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams

114, Mercedes 107 and Red Bull 63. Former champions McLaren and

Williams have not won since 2012.



POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 92 career poles.

Mercedes have started every race on pole this season.



PODIUM

Hamilton now has 156 career podiums, an outright record.

Bottas has 50 podiums, one short of compatriot and double

world champion Mika Hakkinen's career total.



POINTS

Hamilton has a record 39 successive points finishes. He is

now two short of Nick Heidfeld's record for finishes.

The Briton leads Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 37 points.

All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored points this

season.



MILESTONE

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen Raikkonen is now the driver

with the most mileage in Formula One history, breaking Fernando

Alonso's previous record of 83,846km.

Spain marked the first time Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had

suffered a mechanical retirement in his F1 career.



