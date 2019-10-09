Motor racing-Statistics for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix

Lap distance: 5.807 km. Total distance: 307.471 km (53 laps)

2018 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes one minute 27.760 seconds.

2018 winner: Hamilton

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) McLaren 1:31.540 (2005)

Start time: 1410 local (0510 GMT)

-

TITLE

Mercedes can take their sixth successive constructors' title this weekend, equalling Ferrari's record six between 1999 and 2004, if they score 14 points more than the Italians.

-

JAPAN

Hamilton has won five times in Japan, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel four.

Mercedes have won the last five Japanese Grands Prix.

Ferrari have not won at Suzuka since Michael Schumacher's last Japanese success in 2004. Schumacher won the Japanese Grand Prix a record six times and Hamilton, one of whose wins was at Fuji, can equal that.

Kimi Raikkonen (with McLaren in 2005) is the only other current driver to have won in Japan.

In 30 races at Suzuka, the winner has come from the front row on 26 occasions and been on pole in 15. Raikkonen is the standout exception, winning from 17th on the grid.

Eight of the last 14 winners have started on pole.

There have been 34 Japanese Grands Prix since 1976, four of them at Fuji. There is no home driver at present but Honda own the Suzuka circuit and power Red Bull and Toro Rosso.

-

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 82 career victories and has Schumacher's record 91 in his sights, although he will have to wait until 2020. Vettel, third on the all-time list, has 53.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 98 and Red Bull 61. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

Hamilton has won nine out of 16 races so far this season and has a 73-point lead over team mate Valtteri Bottas, who has won twice. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc have also won twice, Vettel once.

Mercedes have had eight one-two finishes this season.

-

POLE POSITION

Leclerc has been on pole for the last four races, and six times in total this year. He has out-qualified Vettel for nine races in a row.

Hamilton has a record 87 career poles, Vettel 56.

Only five races so far this season have been won from pole -- Bottas in Azerbaijan, Hamilton in Monaco and France and Leclerc in Belgium and Italy. Max Verstappen took the first pole of his Formula One career in Hungary on Aug. 3.

Ferrari have had 63 front row lockouts, one behind Mercedes in the list of all-time records.

Mercedes have been on pole at Suzuka for the past five years.

-

PODIUM

Hamilton has 147 career podiums. Vettel has 118.

-

RACES LED

Hamilton has led a record 143 grands prix since his debut in 2007, one more than Schumacher.

-

POINTS

Hamilton has finished the last 28 races in the points. He already holds the record of 33 successive scoring finishes. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)