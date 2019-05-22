Motor racing-Statistics for the Monaco Grand Prix

-

Lap distance: 3.337km. Total distance: 260.286km (78 laps)

2018 pole: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull

2018 winner: Ricciardo

Race lap record: One minute 14.260 seconds, Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 2018.

Start time: 1310 GMT (1510 local)

-

MONACO

This year's race is the 66th edition in championship history and 77th since the first grand prix in the principality in 1929. It has been a fixture on the F1 calendar since 1955 after first appearing on it in 1950.

The late triple world champion Ayrton Senna holds the record for most Monaco wins -- six, including five in a row with McLaren between 1989 and 1993.

A safety car deployment is highly likely. Last year escaped with just a virtual one but the six grands prix before that all had the real car thing.

Mercedes have won four of the last six Monaco Grands Prix, but not the two most recent ones -- Ricciardo last year and Vettel in 2017 for Ferrari.

Ferrari have won nine times in total in Monaco.

The driver on pole has won 11 of the last 18 races in Monaco. In 1996, Frenchman Olivier Panis won from 14th on the starting grid -- the lowest winning start position to date.

Since 1950, only 10 times has the race been won by a driver starting lower than third.

Four former Monaco winners will be on Sunday's grid: Vettel (2011, 2017), Hamilton (2008, 2016), Raikkonen (2005), Ricciardo (2018).

Two of Ricciardo's three career poles have been in Monaco. His only win from pole was in Monaco last year.

Leclerc can become the first Monegasque to score points at home since Louis Chiron finished third in 1950.

-

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 76 victories from 234 races and is closing the gap to Schumacher's record 91. He has also won 54 of the 105 races in the V6 turbo hybrid era that started in 2014.

Vettel, third on the all-time list, has 52.

Ferrari have won 235 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 92 and Red Bull 59. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

-

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 84 career poles, Vettel 55.

Only one race has been won from pole so far this season, by Valtteri Bottas in Azerbaijan.

-

PODIUM

Hamilton has 139 career podiums and needs to finish in the top three in every race this year to equal Schumacher's record of 155. Vettel has 113.

-

MILESTONE

Mercedes have won the first five races of the season with one-two finishes, the first team to do that. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)