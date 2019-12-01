Motor racing-The Formula One season in numbers

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the Formula One

season with a dominant victory in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The

following details the main numbers from the 2019 season:

Most wins: Hamilton - 11

Most poles: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 7

Most fastest laps: Hamilton - 6

5 - One-twos by Mercedes in the first five races of the

season.

6 - Hamilton became only the second driver to win six

titles, one behind Michael Schumacher.

- Mercedes won both titles for an unprecedented sixth year

in a row.

8 - Races won from pole this year. Also the number of

successive wins by Mercedes at the start of the campaign.

9 - One-two finishes by Mercedes this season.

15 - Wins by Mercedes this year.

21 - Races in the season and the number of times Williams

rookie George Russell outqualified Polish team mate Robert

Kubica.

- Leclerc was also 21 years old when he won in Belgium,

becoming Ferrari's youngest race winner.

23 - The average age of the podium finishers at the

Brazilian Grand Prix was 23 years eight months and 23 days --

the youngest ever.

33 - Consecutive points finishes for Hamilton, equalling his

own record.

65 - Ferrari front row lockouts in qualifying since 1950, a

record.

84 - Career wins for Hamilton, seven behind Schumacher's

record.

88 - career poles for Hamilton, a record.

151 - Career podiums for Hamilton.

250 - Career grands prix started by Hamilton.

413 - Hamilton's record points haul for the season, beating

the 408 he chalked up last year. An extra point was awarded for

fastest laps this year.



(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

