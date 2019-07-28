Motor racing-Verstappen wins crazy German Grand Prix

In an extraordinary race of constantly changing fortunes, multiple pitstops and endless drama, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel started from last place and finished second in his home race.

Russian Daniil Kvyat was an astonishing third for Toro Rosso.

Hamilton's closest rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas crashed out with six laps remaining, leaving the gap between the two unchanged at 39 points after 11 of 21 races. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)