Motor racing-Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of 2020 F1 season

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula One season, the Italian team said on Tuesday.

"This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best," said team principal Mattia Binotto in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams)

